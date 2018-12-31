The Word of The Year, Facebook in 2130, and an Exploding Refrigerator

They also revealed their 10 runners-up this year. And next on the list is “nationalism.” It briefly saw an 8,000% spike in searches after President Trump called himself a nationalist during a speech in October.

The other runners-up this year are “pansexual” . . . “lodestar,” which jumped in popularity after an op-ed in the “New York Times” back in September . . . “epiphany” . . . “feckless” . . . “laurel”, because of the “laurel/yanny” debate . . . (Careful) “pissant,” following a story about Tom Brady where a DJ in Boston used it . . .

. . . “respect,” which saw a huge spike after the death of Aretha Franklin . . . “maverick,” after John McCain passed away . . . and “excelsior,” a word Stan Lee loved to use. He passed away back in November.

Merriam-Webster is always the last major dictionary to announce its Word of the Year. Dictionary.com went with “misinformation” this year . . . Oxford Dictionaries went with “toxic” . . . and Collins Dictionary went with the term “single-use.”

2. If Facebook is still around in 2130, there will be more dead people with profiles than living people. And if Facebook keeps on losing popularity like it has been, it could have more dead users than living ones in about 50 years.

3. Here’s something you don’t hear very often…A family in West Palm Beach. Florida is lucky to be alive after their refrigerator exploded inside their home Saturday morning. The family claims the blast was so strong, it caused damage to several rooms. They heard a loud bang and the smoke alarms started going off. The 4 month old refrigerator was in pieces that were scattered throughout the house. The explosion also left cracks in the ceiling and walls, and blew out the master bedroom door and a window in another bedroom. Yikes!