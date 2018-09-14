Thee Things to Know 9-14-18

Three Things to Know:
- A study out of Harvard found if you’ve ever been affected by music so much, it gives you goosebumps, that’s a sign you’re thriving. About 55% of people that had a strong emotional connection to music were more likely to be healthier, happier, friendlier, and even wealthier.
- Sunday is National Guacamole Day! 48% of people say they love it, 25% say they like it, and less than 8% say they hate it. 29% of people say they eat it at least once a week and 6% eat it daily.
- A small town in Missouri is called Uranus. It’s technically NOT a town….but a bunch of shops and restaurants that call themselves Uranus, Missouri to attract tourists who drive past Route 66. Uranus and the actual towns around it like Waynesville and St. Robert all had one newspaper called the Waynesville Daily Guide and it went out of business last Friday. A new newspaper is out and it’s called The Uranus Examiner. The paper will start printing next month.