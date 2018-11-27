The Things We Do Before Holiday Guests Arrive

friends celebrating Christmas at home

Today on The Morning Mix…The average person needs three hours to clean and prep their home for holiday guests. The top things we do include cleaning, buying groceries, and restocking the bathroom with the “expensive” toilet paper. Other things we do getting ready for holiday houseguests include: Decluttering, lighting scented candles, baking something, getting all the laundry done, putting out fresh flowers, doing other small things like fixing a loose doorknob or changing a light bulb.

What special things do YOU do to welcome holiday guests?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Vikings Grandpa Go All Rambo on a Young Packers Fan Holiday Stress Northgate Family Dental is This Week’s Mix 106.9 Free Lunch Monday Winner! Here’s the First Official Teaser Trailer For The Lion King Remake! Were You More Thankful This Thanksgiving?, An Interesting Way to Try to Sell a House, Woman Climbs Tree to Rescue Her Cat–Gets Stuck Some of the best Cyber Monday deals
Comments