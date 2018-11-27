The Things We Do Before Holiday Guests Arrive

Today on The Morning Mix…The average person needs three hours to clean and prep their home for holiday guests. The top things we do include cleaning, buying groceries, and restocking the bathroom with the “expensive” toilet paper. Other things we do getting ready for holiday houseguests include: Decluttering, lighting scented candles, baking something, getting all the laundry done, putting out fresh flowers, doing other small things like fixing a loose doorknob or changing a light bulb.

What special things do YOU do to welcome holiday guests?