This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winners!

Congrats to everyone at Senara Health and Healing Center & Spa in Peoria, this week’s Free Lunch Monday winners!

We want to thank you for listening to Mix 106.9 while you work, and we think a free lunch would do the trick! So, sign your office up for a free lunch delivery courtesy of Country Club BBQ on Farmington Road in Peoria. They’ve won awards for their awesome BBQ and wings! Check out their website.

Just sign up below and you may be a getting a free lunch very soon! We’ll feed up to 20 people.

Free Lunch Monday

Fill out the form below to enter.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What Does Your Workspace Usually Look Like? If You’re Looking For a Promotion in 2019, Here Are Some Things That Shouldn’t Be On Your Desk What Things Do You WISH You’d Learned in School? And, What Are The Useless Things You Were Forced to Learn? Netflix Raising Subscription Fees Again Congrats to Ethan Allen in Peoria, Today’s Mix 106.9 Sweet Roll Patrol Winner! The Good News: Believe It Or Not, The World Really Is Becoming a Better Place The Morning Mix Question of The Day: Should You Tip Your Flight Attendant?
Comments