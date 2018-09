The National Toy Hall of Fame announced this year’s 12 finalists. Three of the toys will be inducted later this fall. The 12 nominees are American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, the Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe action figures, pinball, the sled, Tic Tac Toe, Tickle Me Elmo, Electric Football, Uno, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

The 3 toys that make it in, will be announced November 8th.