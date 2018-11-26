Thousands Without Power During Blizzard

Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center which will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communications.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday approximately 7,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power in the northern part of the territory including the counties of Bureau, Knox, Henry, Fulton, LaSalle, and Peoria.

“We have a very well-defined restoration plan that details roles and responsibilities,” said Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois. “We are calling more than 150 contractors and Ameren Illinois crews from other areas. We will be out in force to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Ameren Illinois President Richard Mark added, “Customers are also reminded to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, including staying away from downed power lines and immediately reporting any downed lines to Ameren Illinois.”

The utility has recommended measures customers should take to prepare for a power outage which are similar to those needed to prepare for any emergency situation.

Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line, natural gas odor, or an outage.

Residents are reminded to stay away fro downed power lines because these lines may still be energized. Stay away fro brush, shrubs and fallen trees that may be hiding these lines.

Sign up for outage alerts and Ameren Illinois will text or e-mail restoration updates after you report an outage. Learn more at Ameren.com/alerts.

If your electric service is interrupted, be sure to unplug or protect sensitive compute and electronic equipment with a high-quality surge protector.