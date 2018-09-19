Three Dead After I-39 Crash

A fiery crash between two semi tractor trailers on I-39 in McLean County has killed three people, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on I-39 near Hudson, north of Bloomington-Normal.

A witness told the Bloomington Pantagraph it appears a northbound semi crossed the median, striking another semi. Photos from the scene indicate at least of the vehicles caught fire.

State Police have confirmed three fatalities. An investigation continues and cleanup continues.

Traffic in both directions of I-39 is being rerouted around the Hudson exit.

(This story will be updated)

 

