Three Killed In A California Bowling Ally Shooting

(AP) – Family members have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California late Friday.

The grieving mother of 28-year-old Robert Meekins told KABC-7 her son left behind a 5-year-old son. Angeline Hubbard said her son doesn’t deserve to die and pleaded for the gunman to surrender to authorities.

Meanwhile the father of 28-year-old Astin Edwards said his son was trying to break up a fight before the shooting erupted. Dwayne Edwards told the news station the shooting was senseless, and that he shouldn’t have to bury his own son.

Police in the coastal city of Torrance are trying to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.