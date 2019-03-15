Three Things t Know 3-15-19

Three Things to Know:
- A new trend is to take separate honeymoons. They are called “unimoons” or Solomoon.” The bride and groom go on their own trip…either by themselves or with friends, after the wedding.
- The World Wide Web turns 30 this week! Would you be able to give up the ‘net FOREVER for $1.3 million? 48% said yes, and 32% said no
- St. Patty’s Day Stats: 1. 70% of people with St. Patrick’s Day plans will wear green. That includes 75% of women and 66% of men, 2. 28% of people with plans want to hit up a parade this weekend. We’re guessing a lot of those people have kids, 3. Should St. Patrick’s Day be a FEDERAL holiday, where government workers get the day off? Only 10% of people in the survey said yes.