Three Things to Know: 1-13-19

Three Things to Know:
- A lot of people in Mocksville, North Carolina have been reporting Bigfoot sightings. They all described a huge thing in the woods with red glowing eyes. The county Facebook page made a post explaining the whole thing…It’s some guy’s Bigfoot STATUE. He built the thing in the woods and looks pretty real. Click HERE to see the pics
- There’s a vault in Denmark under Lego’s headquarters that holds a copy of every Lego set ever made.
- We told you about the Goose Island brewery in Chicago building goal posts and offering free beer for a year to anyone who could kick the 43 yard field goal Cody Parkey couldn’t make happen….and it went down Saturday. No one did it! Goose Island tried to make it as realistic as possible by putting down NFL regulation astro-turf, and had the kickers use the same amount of steps they do in the NFL. Offering free alcohol is illegal in Illinois so Goose Island changed the prize to an all expenses paid trip to an NFL game of the winner’s choice. Since no one won, the brewery donated $20,000 to the Lurie Children’s Hospital, a charity chosen by Cody.