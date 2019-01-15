Three Things to Know: 1-15-19

Three Things to Know:
- Google created Google Image Search in 2000 because of Jennifer Lopez. When she wore that famous green dress to the Grammy’s a ton of people tried to find pictures of her. The Google people realized they needed something to make searching pics easier…alas…Google Image Search.
- In 1986 the first ever product to go on sale on QVC was…a shower radio. It cost $11.49 and $7400 worth of them was sold.
- A new survey found one out of four people under 25 would want their ashes to get pressed into a vinyl record when they die.