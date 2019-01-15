Three Things to Know: 1-15-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. Google created Google Image Search in 2000 because of Jennifer Lopez. When she wore that famous green dress to the Grammy’s a ton of people tried to find pictures of her. The Google people realized they needed something to make searching pics easier…alas…Google Image Search.
  2. In 1986 the first ever product to go on sale on QVC was…a shower radio. It cost $11.49 and $7400 worth of them was sold.
  3. A new survey found one out of four people under 25 would want their ashes to get pressed into a vinyl record when they die.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Things to Know: 1-13-19 Three Things to Know: 1-11-19 Three Things to Know: 1-10-19 Three Things to Know: 1-9-19 Three Things to Know: 1-8-19 Three Things to Know 1-7-19
Comments