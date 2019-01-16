Three Things to Know 1-16-19

Three Things to Know:
- “Urine Therapy” on Facebook is now a thing. This is where these groups of people believe drinking your own urine can cure diseases, heal your body, and give you more energy. You can also wash your feet in it, use it as eye drops, mouthwash, and enemas. Obviously, there aren’t any studies backing this, so drink at your own risk. We DO know, from research, drinking pee is bad for you because it can put stress on your kidneys.
- In Ohio, just outside Cleveland, a 16 year old girl called the cops Saturday to report a theft. Some officers showed up to her house and found out the theft was actually her dad who took away her phone as punishment. The cops told her since she’s under 18 it’s not theft. NOW she’s in more trouble for misusing 911. They didn’t charge her, but told her to start following her dad’s rules if she wants her phone back.
- A study found we spend 42% of our day staring at a screen, which amounts to an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes a day. If you live to be 78, you’ll spend 7,956 days staring at a screen which is about 22 years of your life! So put the darn thing down. TVs are the most common screen we stare at, followed by phones and laptops.