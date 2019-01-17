Three Things to Know 1-17-19

Three Things to Know:
- Researchers in England are my new best friends. They did a study where they gave a group of people regular cough medicine, and another group something called Rococo which is a chocolate based medicine. The ones who took the Rococo reported “significant improvement” in their symptoms compared to the people who took the normal cough medicine. Apparently, this means eating chocolate can help with a cough.
- Earlier this month we found out about Peeps creamer for your coffee. It looks like they aren’t done trying to destroy our tummies so they’ve rolled out Peeps cereal. It has the same texture as Apple Jacks and the pieces taste just like the Peeps. Now available in a ton of grocery stores.
- 75% of people surveyed said they like at least half of the people they work with. 12% like less than half of their coworkers and 2% said they hate EVERYONE at the office. Where do you fit in?