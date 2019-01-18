Three Things to Know 1-18-19

Three Things to Know:
- A 48 year old man named Nguyen Van Nhat in Vietnam was drinking alcohol ..methanol…which is used to make formaldehyde, antifreeze, paint thinner…and so on. He ended up in the hospital, obviously. The docs knew if they fed this guy actual beer, which is ethanol, it would keep his liver busy processing the ethanol and keep it from processing the methanol. They ended up pumping him full of 15 cans of beer and that saved his life!
- Burger King and McDonald’s have been going at it for years. Back in August McDonald’s announced they would start passing out MacCoins, and you could exchange them for a free Big Mac. The coins expired December 31st….so Burger King announced you could use those at BURGER KING and get a Big King XL…which is just like a Big Mac, only it has more beef and no extra bun in the middle. Boom. Your move Mickey D’s.
- Joie Henney in York, Pennsylvania used to host a hunting and fishing show on ESPN called Joie Henney’s Outdoors. Now….he has an emotional support Alligator named Wally. His likes are: laying on the bed, hanging out with Joie, and following him around the house. Joie also takes him to senior centers in the area to spend time supporting people there too.