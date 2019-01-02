Three Things to Know 1-2-19

Three Things to Know:
- Sydney, Australia had a HUGE NYE celebration with the city’s largest ever fireworks display that cost $4 million. It finished with a giant image projected onto a pylon of the Sydney Harbor Bridge and read “Happy New Year 2018.”
- 3 new beetle species have been discovered and named after Game of Thrones characters, Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.
- A new home decorating trend has some people’s anxiety hitting the roof…When you shelve your books, usually, you do so with the spine facing out. The new thing to do is to have some of the books with the pages facing out…would you follow this trend or would it make your OCD go bonkers?