Three Things to Know 1-21-19

Three Things to Know:
- Today is International Sweatpants Day!
- Ryan Arens is a UPS driver in Montana. He was driving his route last month and heard yelping in the distance, that’s when he saw a dog in a frozen pond. Someone’s pooch had wandered out and fallen through about 15 feet off shore. Ryan saw an older guy trying to break through the ice to get the dog in a rowboat but he was taking too long. So Ryan stripped off his uniform and jumped in the boat and slid across the ice to where the dog was. The ice broke and he fell in, so he started swimming to the dog, got it onto the ice, and saved the dog. The owner of the boat took both the dog and Ryan inside where Ryan and the dog took a hot shower together to warm up. Ryan then went back to work and finished his route. Ryan saw the dog for the first time since the incident, recently. He was delivering a package to the house the dog lived at and the dog ran right up to him.
- A Kickstarter campaign is trying to raise money to produce something called the Sphoon_phork. This is a phone case with a removable fork and spoon in it. It will cost $29 if you want one and more details on it are HERE