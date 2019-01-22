Three Things to Know 1-22-19

Three Things to Know:
- 24 year old Georgia Jackson in England found out her boyfriend had been cheating on her for awhile. He even cheated while she was pregnant! She decided to get revenge by selling his Xbox One that he cherished…for $4. It originally cost $250. She didn’t stop there, she threw in a $60 headset and a few hundred dollars worth of games. The best part of the ad, she said she was going to use the $4 to buy a new kitchen knife, since she used one of hers to slash his tires.
- Researchers at University of Cambridge in England created a brain training game called Decoder. Your goal is to spot sequences of numbers. The point of the game is to boost your concentration so well, that it will take the place of Ritalin. Apparently, it’s doing just that! You can find the app with the game for free by searching Peak Brain Training. Decoder is included on the app for iPhones now and should be available for Android later this year.
- The lunar eclipse Sunday night had a lot of people outside watching the moon. A couple in West Palm Beach, Florida didn’t have the best time while watching the event. A cop was driving through a park at 11:30 Sunday night when he hit a bump…Yea, A 24 year old man and 24 year old woman who were lying in the road to watch the eclipse were the speed bump the cop ran over. Luckily, the cop was only going about 5 miles per hour, so the couple is going to survive. They were taken to the hospital immediately. The cop was put on administrative leave while the department investigates.