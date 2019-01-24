Three Things to Know 1-24-19

Three Things to Know:
- Prince wrote the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” that Sinead O’Connor ended up singing. It’s not really what you think it’s about…What happened was, Prince’s housekeeper’s father died, so she left to be with her family. When she was gone, he felt lost without her there, because she kept his life organized. And THAT’S what the song is about
- Andrew Regan is a junior at a high school near Denver, CO and he has Down Syndrome. His high school has a unified basketball team, where differently abled kids play together in a less competitive environment. Andrew is part of the team, and last Friday, he snagged a rebound in a game and hit a buzzer beater from HALF COURT!!! There’s a video of it and you can watch HERE. His teammates and coaches went crazy with excitement.
- Today is National Peanut Butter Day!!! 72% of people prefer smooth versus chunky