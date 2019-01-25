Three Things to Know 1-25-19

Three Things to Know:
- A dad in the Upper Peninsula in Michigan saw his 18 year old stepson brought a girl home the night before and she stayed overnight. The mom didn’t know about it so the dad decided to live tweet the kid trying to sneak out the girl. The tweets were hilarious, including the mom cleaning at 8am and the boy still trying to get the girl out. Her SHOES were even in the living room! The live tweets went viral and you can see them HERE (there’s some profanity so be careful)
- Nothing says romance like ketchup and caviar…together…According to Heinz. Ketchup Caviar is now a thing you can win. It’s not REAL caviar and is just ketchup rolled into little round balls. The packaging is fancy … it comes in a gold tin. Heinz is giving away 150 of them on twitter and you can enter to win HERE
- Krispy Kreme is coming to the rescue! By now, we all know the Sweethearts won’t be in production this year. Soooo Krispy Kreme will be selling Conversation Donuts! The donuts are heart shaped and covered in pastel icing with the modern messages from the conversation hearts.