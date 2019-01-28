Three Things to Know 1-28-19

Three Things to Know:
- Two new studies out of Switzerland found, even as adults, we love being rocked to sleep. Adults in the study slept better when they were in a bed that had a motor gently rocking it back and forth. They had deeper sleep than people in regular beds. The researchers said when we rock, our brains catch onto the rhythm, and it helps us get into a deeper sleep.
- Alla Wagner in Millarville, Alberta, Canada is trying to sell her $1.3 million home and hasn’t had any luck for the past several months. It’s almost 5,000 square feet and has 3 bedrooms, a wine cellar, and amazing scenery. So Alla has a new idea….she’s holding an essay contest and will give the house to the best entry. It will cost $18.75 to enter and she won’t give away the house until she has 60,000 entries….that comes out to the asking price. If you’re wondering what your essay should be about, she’s looking for, “How will moving here change someone’s life? Why would you enjoy cutting the grass? Why would you love being here?…I want someone to tug on my heart strings.” You can enter HERE
- Last year the Mega Millions got up to $1.5 BILLION and there was one winning ticket sold in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Well….that winner still hasn’t claimed their prize. They only have until April 21st to do so. South Carolina is getting annoyed because they were on track to get about $61 million in taxes from the payout. If no one claims the prize, all the states that do the Mega Millions will get a piece of the prize money.