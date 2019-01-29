Three Things to Know 1-29-19

Three Things to Know:
- Helen Richards in Queensland, Australia got a surprise when she tried to go potty recently. Helen said she was “in mid stream” when she felt a sharp pain on her butt. She jumped up quick and found a snake staring back at her!! Helen took a quick pick before she put a bunch of pots and pans on the toilet to trap the snake. The snake was safely captured and Helen’s non- poisonous bite was treated.
- Reynolds Wrap is trying to make it easier for us to get fat. They just unveiled a new product called the Hunger Harness which is a silver harness you wear on your chest with thermal and insulated pockets for holding different snacks and keeping them warm. It also has a little fold out tray and a drink holder. They sold out at $5 a pop, but Reynolds plans to produce more.
- Space Roasters is a company who plans on selling intergalactic coffee beans. Yep, they are sending their coffee beans into space, and as they re-enter earth, they will be roasted. The company thinks since the beans will be floating in zero gravity, the extreme heat of re-entry will roast them perfectly evenly. Space Roasters will take pre-sale orders in a month.