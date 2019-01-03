Three Things to Know 1-3-19

Three Things to Know:
- Someone walking down the street in Wanneroo, Australia overheard a child screaming inside a house and then a man yelling “WHY DON’T YOU DIE!” Of course the passerby then called the cops! When police arrived they found a guy running around the house, trying to find a spider to kill it. Apparently the guy is super afraid of them and the kid was screaming because of the spider. No charges were made.
- Dr. Andre Kuipers is a Dutch astronaut from the European Space Agency spent 2 missions onboard the International Space Station. Recently, Kuipers was doing an interview and admitted he accidentally dialed 911 from the ISS while he was trying to call NASA’S Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX. Apparently, even from outer space, you have to dial 9 to get an outside line. He tried dialing 011 for an international call but dialing while floating is a bit tough, and that’s how he made the mistake. This unintentionally set off a security alert on Earth.
- A mother didn’t pay the babysitter because she said she had easy kids and got to eat ice cream, so the mom thought that was enough. Ummmm…what? And this mom went crazy on this poor girl!!! The entire text exchange is included HERE