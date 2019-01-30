Three Things to Know 1-30-19

Three Things to Know:
- Have you ever wondered where the football term “Hail Mary” came from? Back in 1975 Roger Staubach threw a 50 yard touchdown pass to win a playoff game for Dallas over Minnesota. While he was doing interviews after, he said, “I guess you could call it a Hail Mary. You throw it up and pray.”
- The Average American will spend over $100,000 on delivery and takeout in their life! People in Seattle spend the most on this with $210 a month, or $2500 a year.
- Wanna know how cold it is? It’s colder than MARS. The high on Mars Monday was 23. Police in Priceville, Alabama and Noblesville, Indiana have banned crime. They say it’s too cold for people to do anything illegal. The National Weather Service advised people in the Midwest to “Protect your lungs from severely cold air, avoid taking deep breaths and minimize talking.” INSTANT FROSTBITE is now a term that’s being used way too often. It’s possible to get frostbite in just 10 minutes.