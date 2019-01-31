Three Things to Know 1-31-19

Three Things to Know:
- Add another recall to the list…Tyson Foods just recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they could contain RUBBER!! To be specific, it’s the White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets produced on November 26, 2018. For more details on this, click HERE
- People in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw, what they thought, was a huge pothole. It was actually a tunnel that led to a nearby Chase bank! FBI agents checked the tunnel and the bank for the perps and have no clue who dug it. Recent rains may have unveiled the would be getaway tunnel. For the entire story, click HERE
- 19 year old Emmanuel Franklin is now grounded for life. Last week his mom got a call from an unknown number and could hear Emmanuel in the background. The guy on the phone told her to put $130 in a mailbox at a specific address, or her son would DIE! The address they gave her was for Emmanuel’s dad’s house, so clearly she knew where it was. She realized it was Emmanuel who was trying to get the money from her. This is technically blackmail in South Carolina and he’s facing up to 10 years in jail and a $5,000 fine. If I were him and had the choice between the wrath of my mother or jail…I’d chose jail.