Three Things to Know 1-4-19

Three Things to Know:
- Ai Guantao is a 24 year old man from China and is suing his groomsmen for an over the top wedding day hazing. WEDDING. DAY. November 25th, his friends started the traditional wedding hazing by throwing eggs at him, then they poured booze over him, and spray him with ink. THEN They stripped him down to his underwear, taped him to a utility pole and beat him bamboo. That’s when Ai was done and freed himself from the utility pole and ran off. He jumped a fence, which happened to border a highway. He couldn’t see because of the ink in his eyes so he ran into the middle of the road where he was hit by a car. ON. HIS. WEDDING. DAY. Ai was in the hospital for two weeks due to a fractured skull, bleeding in his brain, and other injuries from the hit. Oh, as if that’s not enough, the police say the wreck was his fault so he’s been billed over $4,000 for damages to the car that hit him.
- 39 year old Quincy Gerrard Petty isn’t the sharpest crayon in the box. When he tried robbing a Dollar Tree in Roseville, Minnesota on Christmas Eve a store employee recognized him as the boyfriend of another store employee. That’s when Petty realized he forgot to put on his mask, so he quickly donned the Bob Marley-esque hat he had. Initially, he got away with about $2,000 but police easily tracked him down at his girlfriend’s house. He said he didn’t do it, of course. Police said he was STILL wearing the hat from the robbery and, here’s the best part, had an envelope with the word ‘robbery’ written on it inside one of his pants pockets. Petty was arrested on one count of second degree aggravated robbery and a second count of simple robbery.
- H1N1, the same flu strain that killed over 50 million people in the late 1910s, is back. However, just because this killed lots of people then, doesn’t mean it will now. A CDC spokesperson says the strain is constantly changing and the flu vaccines change to battle those better.