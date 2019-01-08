Three Things to Know: 1-8-19

Three Things to Know:

RELATED CONTENT

Three Things to Know 1-7-19

Three Things to Know 1-4-19

Three Things to Know 1-3-19

Three Things to Know 1-2-19

The Word of The Year, Facebook in 2130, and an Exploding Refrigerator

Superstar NYE Concerts Have Super Prices, Too; It’s Good For Women to Be “Early Birds;” American Man First to Solo Across Antarctica