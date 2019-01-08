Three Things to Know: 1-8-19

Three Things to Know:
- More people will die this week than any other week of the year. A study found during the second week of January about 40% more people die than other weeks of the year due to cold weather and a lot of illnesses going around.
- Many dermatologists say you don’t need to shower every day, and it’s better for your skin if you don’t. A survey found 18% of people shower 2 or 3 times a week, 3% only shower once a week.
- People on twitter are arguing about the amount of pizza in two 12 inch pizzas vs one 18 inch pizza. An 18 inch pizza has MORE pizza in it than two 12 inch pizzas. The 18 inch is 254 square inches, two 12 inch pizzas add up to 226 square inches.