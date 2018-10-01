Three Things to Know 10-1-18

Three Things to Know:
- GoogleTrends released the most googled medical symptoms by state. While “poop” seems to be the most googled all together, Illinois’ most googled medical symptom is stress. Go figure.
- Steve Geddes of Boscawen, New Hampshire just broke a world record by growing the heaviest pumpkin in American History! It’s 2,528 pounds and beat the previous record by 165 pounds. Steve won $6,000 for doing so. Steve still has another record to break tho…the WORLD’S heaviest pumpkin in history was set by someone in Belgium two years ago with one that weighed 2,625 pounds.
- 19 year old Brandon Diaz had a warrant out for his arrest in Palmview, Texas last month for felony theft after stealing about $3,000 worth of jewelry from a family member. A few weeks ago, the cops posted about him on their Crime Stoppers Facebook page and offered a $1000 reward for any tips that led to his arrest. BRANDON responded asking “can I get my own reward?” and put 3 laughing emojis with the comment on their fb post. The cops responded, “We will see you very soon.” And they did. Brandon was arrested last week. Cops posted a pic of Brandon cuffed in a police car as a follow up to the post asking for help.