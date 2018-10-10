Three Things to Know 10-10-18

Three Things to Know:
- A group of friends went to a popular haunted house in Nashville called Nashville Nightmare and while waiting in line, someone came up to them. They thought the person was part of the attraction, playing a character. When the person asked one of the girls if another person in line was messing with her, she played along and said, “yes.” So the “character” handed her a knife and said “well here, stab him then.” So the girl in line did, thinking it was a prop knife. When she pulled back the knife and saw blood on the knife, blood spurting from his arm, and a hole in his shirt, she realized it was real. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his stab wound, and the person who walked up to the group has not been found.
- Google announced new features on their new Google Pixel 3 phone, and one of them will allow us to ignore calls a little easier. It’s called “call screen” and when you get a call, a robot will answer it for you. It will transcribe what the person is saying and you get to pick a reply for the robot to respond with. Confused? HERE’S the entire story on it
- There are actually towns where you can be arrested if you are trick or treating over the age of 12. Chesapeake, Virginia has taken it even further….they have a STATUE that says anyone over 12 who is caught trick or treating will be charged with a misdemeanor that carries up to a $100 fine, and SIX MONTHS IN JAIL. Cause yea, our kids aren’t growing up fast enough, so let’s take their childhood away even quicker. This is sad.