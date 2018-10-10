Three Things to Know 10-10-18

Three Things to Know:

  1. A group of friends went to a popular haunted house in Nashville called Nashville Nightmare and while waiting in line, someone came up to them. They thought the person was part of the attraction, playing a character. When the person asked one of the girls if another person in line was messing with her, she played along and said, “yes.” So the “character” handed her a knife and said “well here, stab him then.” So the girl in line did, thinking it was a prop knife. When she pulled back the knife and saw blood on the knife, blood spurting from his arm, and a hole in his shirt, she realized it was real. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his stab wound, and the person who walked up to the group has not been found.
  2. Google announced new features on their new Google Pixel 3 phone, and one of them will allow us to ignore calls a little easier. It’s called “call screen” and when you get a call, a robot will answer it for you. It will transcribe what the person is saying and you get to pick a reply for the robot to respond with. Confused? HERE’S the entire story on it
  3. There are actually towns where you can be arrested if you are trick or treating over the age of 12. Chesapeake, Virginia has taken it even further….they have a STATUE that says anyone over 12 who is caught trick or treating will be charged with a misdemeanor that carries up to a $100 fine, and SIX MONTHS IN JAIL. Cause yea, our kids aren’t growing up fast enough, so let’s take their childhood away even quicker. This is sad.
