Three Things to Know 10-11-18

Three Things to Know:
- Gina Lyons and her husband Mark went on their honeymoon to Sri Lanka last December and fell in love with the place they were staying at. One night, after MANY glasses of rum, they found out the hotel was going to close due to lease payments not being made. They couldn’t let that happen! The payments totaled $40,000 and so they BOUGHT THE HOTEL and signed a new lease to take over! Problem is, they are NOT rich. When they woke up the next day, they panicked, but the deal was done, so they had to do it. They spent another $8,000 on renovations and reopened in July. The hotel is called Lucky Beach Tangalle and they said business has been great! Thank goodness.
- Skittles just announced they are coming out with a Zombie pack for Halloween. The melon, black cherry, and rotten zombie flavors will all be included. Yep, rotten zombies. Apparently, only a few packs will have the rotten zombies in them, though. Sad news is, they won’t be out THIS Halloween….they’ll be available NEXT Halloween.
- Here’s something new to try this weekend…In China, Spain, and Greece, people mix wine with Coca-Cola. No thanks.