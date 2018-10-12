Three Things to Know 10-12-18

Three Things to Know:
- Guys, you know how kids tend to not realize there’s a pretty sensitive area on you…and somehow, they manage to nail that area multiple times a year? FridaBalls is here to help you out! It’s a pair of men’s boxers with a reinforced crotch. When you’re wearing them, no matter how many times your kid hits the ball directly towards yours…or when the baby kicks excessively in the same spot…you’re safe and sound. They cost about $28 a pair.
- A guy in Lima, Peru was looking at Google Maps recently and was trying to find a bridge by his house. He found more than that…he found the bridge, and saw his wife on the bench with a man laying in her lap while she played with his hair. He confronted her and she admitted she had an affair! All because of Google Street View….
- Did you know….Partly Cloudy and Mostly Sunny mean the same thing? 26% to 50% cloud cover is what it comes down to so….the more you know (cue the shooting star)