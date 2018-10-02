Three Things to Know 10-2-18

Three Things to Know:
- A pizza delivery driver in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin delivered a pizza to a couple and when they answered the door he noticed the woman had a black eye. While the man was paying for the food, the woman mouthed the words “help me” and “call the police” to the driver. The delivery guy got back to his car and called 911 immediately. The 55 year old man is facing charges on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim and burglary. Apparently, the guy was an ex and broke into her home, punched her, tied her up and tried to convince her to get back with him.
- The Belize Tourism Board is hosting the world’s biggest game of hide and seek. Here’s what’s going on… 4 people will hide around Belize and one person will be the “seeker.” That person has one week to find the hidden people using clues. You can apply to be a hider or a seeker by emailing hideandseekbelize@gmail.com. If you’re picked, they’ll fly you to Belize to participate for free. (pretty sure scary movies start out like this)
- Just in case this was keeping you up at night…Trix announced they will replace the little balls of bright colors with fruit shapes like bananas, lemons, watermelons, and more. Yep, just like they had in the ’90s. General Mills says they’ve received over 20,000 requests to bring back the shapes, so ask and you shall receive.