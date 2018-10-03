Three Things to Know 10-3-18

Three Things to Know:
- Daniel McNeely is a brain surgeon in Eastern Canada and was about to operate on an 8 year old named Jackson McKie who had fluid built up on his brain. He brought his favorite stuffed animal into surgery with him and it had one arm that was dangling by a thread. He asked if they could fix up the teddy bear while he was getting his surgery, too. After the surgery, Doc McNeely had a nurse set up a mini operating table with some surgical tools. He used leftover stitches from Jackson’s surgery to sew the arm back on. Doc posted a couple photos of the bear surgery on Twitter.
- Robbers can be so funny. THIS guy tried breaking into a restaurant in Suitland, Maryland and actually got inside. The back of the restaurant was blocked by what he thought was just glass so he tried to throw a brick threw it. Turns out it was bullet proof glass so the brick bounced off and hit him smack in the face. He went down for a few minutes before he ran away. It was all caught on video is hilarious! Click HERE for some giggles.
- Today is National Boyfriend Day…are you celebrating? 24% said they plan to cook dinner for their BF, 23% are planning a date, and 10% will buy a present.