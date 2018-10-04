Three Things to Know 10-4-18

Three Things to Know:
- Hayward Duresseau is 27 years old and lives in Louisiana. He was stricken with bacterial meningitis and almost died earlier this year while he was on vaca with his boyfriend, Kerry. He recovered after spending 3 weeks in the hospital, but the illness caused him to go deaf. He recently got a cochlear implant to allow him to hear again. Right after the docs turned on the implant, Kerry proposed!! The first thing he heard was his boyfriend proposing. The video of the sweet moment is in THIS LINK.
- Just when we thought Toys R Us was gone for good….some investors who own a pretty big piece of Toys R Us are planning to keep all the assets instead of selling them off. They want to rebrand the chain and call it Geoffrey’s Toy Box. Obviously, Geoffrey the Giraffe was the mascot. The plan is to start with pop-up shops this holiday season, and THEN, down the road, they want to bring back the full on Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. (cue shoulder shrugging emoji)
- Merrill Lynch puts out a report every year on how much it costs to raise a child in America. Now, it costs an average of $230,000 from birth through age 18. One of the main reason for the raised cost is the pressure on parents to buy their kids the stuff other kids have. 94% of parents say it’s been worth every penny to have their children in their lives…so that means 6% feel the other way….uh…..yikes