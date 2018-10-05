Three Things to Know 10-5-18

Three Things to Know:
- 1 in 5 people surveyed say there’s something in their past that could probably be used against them if they were suddenly in the public eye. 64% say they don’t have ANY skeletons in their closet and 16% say they weren’t sure. Do you?
- American Airlines has reduced the space between their rows from 31 inches to 30. This way they can add another row onto their planes. According to the CEO, Doug Parker, He says it’s “much more comfortable having less leg room.” hahaha what?
- A new study out of England found “sleeping on it” before you make a big decision really does help. When you take 90 minute naps, they let your brain get organized and clearer and that helps you make a smarter decision.