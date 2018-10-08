Three Things to Know 10-8-18

Three Things to Know:
- Friends who aren’t doing so well in school… Steve Jobs had a 2.65 GPA in high school, so don’t get down on yourself. Keep trying as hard as you can! But know you can still be successful in life if school is a bit more difficult for you!
- If you’re planning a Halloween party and want to get all your guests sick, this may be right up your alley. Natty Light released a 77 pack and it weighs 65 pounds! Right now, it’s only on sale in College Park, Maryland, however, I’m sure it’ll make its way around the country because this just screams America.
- The FIRST Black Friday ad has been released. It’s for Harbor Freight so check your mail this week. Looks like you can save on an air compressor, ladder, floor jack and whatnot.