Three Things to Know 10-9-18

Three Things to Know:
- I’m sure you’ve seen this already….the new Halloween trend is painting your butt like a Jack-O-Lantern. People are using sparkly paint and taking pics of their booties covered in glitter and posting them on Facebook. I’m concerned about the oblong pumpkins making an appearance…..
- Speaking of being concerned….Officials in a town in Vermont are having issues trying to figure out whether the skull they found is real or a Halloween decoration….um, what? It was found near an elementary school. Initially, the County Supervisor posted on her facebook page it was just a Halloween decoration with a mustache painted on it. Seems legit. BUT NOW she’s retracting her statement saying she was just going by rumors and now the medical examiner is making sure it’s decoration and not a real skull….
- Facebook has developed a video phone, kinda like the Jetsons had. It’s a stand alone portal, so it’s not just some app you download on your phone. It comes in two sizes, the Portal and the Portal Plus. It tracks you around the room while you’re using it, and uses Alexa to make calls and control your conversations. The device is only used to make phone calls through Facebook, but you can’t access actual Facebook through it. Sounds confusing, but all the info is HERE