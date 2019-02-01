Three Things to Know 2-1-19

Three Things to Know:
- Pregnant and due any day now? If you’re the first person to have a baby after the Super Bowl kickoff you could win free pizza from Pizza Hut for a year! Details HERE
- Did you know September, October, November, and December used to be the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th month of the year? Makes sense since Sept, Octo, Nov, and Dec mean 7, 8, 9, and 10. That changed when the Roman calendar added two months before them so the months got pushed back.
- We told you the story of the woman riding around an electric cart, drinking wine out of a Pringles can in a Walmart parking lot recently. The story got so much buzz, a woman named Celeste Powers from Coldwater, Mississippi started selling Pringles wine tumblers on Etsy. They are selling for $30 a piece