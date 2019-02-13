Three Things to Know 2-13-19

Three Things to Know:
- Albert Einstein was quite the cocky one! He was SURE he’d win the Novel Prize, so he included the prize money in a divorce settlement three years before he actually won it.
- A guy in northeast India was recently bitten by a venomous snake while he was asleep! He knew he would die so he asked his wife for one more small favor. He said he wanted to die together, and she said OKAY! So he bit her wrist to try to pass the venom off to her. Doctors showed up right after he bit her and rushed them both to the hospital. He died, she lived.
- Jason Mackenrodt is a 37 year old guy that made me laugh my booty off this morning. Apparently, he robbed a bank at gunpoint in Waterville, Maine earlier this week. He tried running away, but slipped on some ice. His gun fell out of his pocket and a bunch of cash flew into the air… the cash he STOLE. It doesn’t stop there…he then slid right in front of a police officer who was parked at the right place at the right time.