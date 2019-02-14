Three Things to Know 2-14-19

Three Things to Know:
- An LA Food Critic just ranked the top 5 fast food french fries. He graded based on taste and texture. His top five are Five Guys, McDonald’s, Del Taco, Steak N Shake, and Arby’s. His bottom 5 are In N Out, Sonic, Rally’s, Jollibee, and Wienerschnitzel.
- So remember Dave Assman from Saskatchewan, Canada who tried to get his last name on his license plate but the government shut him down? He found a way around it…he just got a huge vinyl decal to put on the back of his truck, proudly displaying his last name. Check it out HERE
- 29 year old Brett Belsky is a teacher in Brooklyn…well, was a teacher in Brooklyn. Recently, he overheard some students talking about Fortnite…so he put his handle up on the board in class and said if they got their grades up, he’d play against them. They had to get parental permission first. The students DID get their grades up, so they played for 20 minutes one day. That’s it. When one of the kids mentioned it, one of the parents got mad and told the school and the teacher was fired. To me (Steph) this isn’t any different than when I was in school and the teacher let us watch a movie if we all did good on a test. For more info on this story, click HERE