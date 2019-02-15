Three Things to Know 2-15-19

** Today is Singles Awareness Day so you’re supposed to check in on your single friends and make sure they are ok. You’re also supposed to try to set them up. 99% of singles say they don’t like being single. 13% of single men say they wish they had a girlfriend, and only 6% of women say they wish THEY had a bf.

** Hidden Valley released a new line of ranch dressing that’s flavored like pizza dipped in ranch. It’s in stores now.

** The Knot just released its annual “Real Weddings Study,” which found the average wedding in America last year cost a whopping $33,931. That’s $600 more than 2017, but down about $1,400 from two years ago. Manhattan was by far the most expensive place to get married . . . at just under $97,000 on average. Long Island is next at $66,409, then Chicago at about $60,000. At the other end of the spectrum, it only cost $16,366 to get married in Idaho.