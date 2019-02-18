Three Things to Know 2-18-19

Three Things to Know:
- A new study out of Harvard found the best sign of whether a man’s heart is healthy or not is whether he can do at least 40 push-ups in a row. The researchers say your ability to do push-ups is the best overall “Marker of general physical fitness.”
- Ladies, this is going to save you some money…the newest trend is letting your gray hair show! There’s even an Instagram account promoting the gray hair movement called Grombre.
- Today is National Drink Wine Day!! 42% of Americans think $10 for a bottle of wine qualifies as a “nice” bottle. 37% of people said they have finished an entire bottle of win (that seems low.) Overall, Americans prefer red wine to white wine.