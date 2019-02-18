Three Things to Know 2-18-19

  1. A new study out of Harvard found the best sign of whether a man’s heart is healthy or not is whether he can do at least 40 push-ups in a row. The researchers say your ability to do push-ups is the best overall “Marker of general physical fitness.”
  2. Ladies, this is going to save you some money…the newest trend is letting your gray hair show! There’s even an Instagram account promoting the gray hair movement called Grombre.
  3. Today is National Drink Wine Day!! 42% of Americans think $10 for a bottle of wine qualifies as a “nice” bottle. 37% of people said they have finished an entire bottle of win (that seems low.) Overall, Americans prefer red wine to white wine.
