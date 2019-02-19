Three Things to Know 2-19-19

Three Things to Know:
- If you’re still searching for a cure for snoring…this FDA approved technique might be right down your alley. Aerin Medical is a company who created red hot probes (they heat up to 140 degrees) that docs will shove up your nose. It’s supposed to attack swollen nasal tissue,. By burning it for a few seconds, the tissue shrinks, and you can breathe again. Supposedly, after having this done you won’t snore for the rest of your life. Side note: yes it does hurt…a lot.
- Urban Outfitters is at it again… they are now selling a 5 pack of used VHS movies for $40. There are five genres to pick from: comedy, horror, romance, sci-fi, and rom-com. You can even get a mystery pack where you don’t know what you’ll get. The company says they are iconic movies from the 80s and 90s.
- Playboy just announced they have a brand new wine they’re rolling out. It’s a California red and they say it fits their brand; “sexy yet sophisticated.” You can buy it on their website lot18.com…. a case of 6 bottles costs $127.50, or $21 a bottle.