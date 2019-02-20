Three Things to Know 2-20-19

Three Things to Know:
- When you think “life changing amount of money” you probably think millions. Actually, it’s a lot less. According to a new survey, the average American says the amount that would change everything is $19,800. And a lot of people say they’d use it to pay off medical bills, pay off debt, start a business, or put it into their retirement fund.
- Steven Shrout is a 27 year old guy in Texas who joined a fantasy football league this past year. He’d never played before, so he obviously lost. As a punishment, he had to put on a flesh toned speedo, cover himself in peanut butter, and sit down in the middle of a dog park for 10 minutes! And he did it! He spread on three jars of Jif and let the dogs go to town. For pics, click HERE
- Fingers crossed this comes over here! Queensland, Australia just announced they are letting people use EMOJIS on their license plates! There are only four emojis available: the laugh out loud face, the winking face, the smiling face with sunglasses, and the hearts for eyes face.