Three Things to Know 2-20-19

Three Things to Know:

  1. When you think “life changing amount of money” you probably think millions. Actually, it’s a lot less. According to a new survey, the average American says the amount that would change everything is $19,800. And a lot of people say they’d use it to pay off medical bills, pay off debt, start a business, or put it into their retirement fund.
  2. Steven Shrout is a 27 year old guy in Texas who joined a fantasy football league this past year. He’d never played before, so he obviously lost. As a punishment, he had to put on a flesh toned speedo, cover himself in peanut butter, and sit down in the middle of a dog park for 10 minutes! And he did it! He spread on three jars of Jif and let the dogs go to town. For pics, click HERE
  3. Fingers crossed this comes over here! Queensland, Australia just announced they are letting people use EMOJIS on their license plates! There are only four emojis available: the laugh out loud face, the winking face, the smiling face with sunglasses, and the hearts for eyes face.
