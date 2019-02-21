Three Things to Know 2-21-19

Three Things to Know:
- Researchers in Australia found people who exercise for 30 minutes each morning drastically lowered their blood pressure for the entire day. And it doesn’t have to be an intense workout. You can do something as little as walking at a moderate pace on a treadmill for half an hour. This lowered blood pressure so much, it was the same as taking a high blood pressure medication. You, also, get a mental health boost from it.
- Gary Hartman is a dumb-dumb dentist in Virginia Beach who had his license suspended recently. Why, you ask? He was offering people free dental care in exchange for being his drug mules. Here’s how it would go down: he would fix their teeth and write unnecessary prescriptions for things like Vicodin and Oxycontin. Then, they would give HIM the pills and he’d sell them. He ended up getting 46,000 Vicodin, 20,000 muscle relaxers, and 8,000 Oxycontin over the course of several years.
- Papa John’s just announced they’re coming out with a pizza that uses chicken and waffles as the topping. The pizza will be available later this year.