Three Things to Know 2-22-19

Three Things to Know:
- SO glad I’m not in the dating world anymore. Some couples have started doing “dating pre-nups.” YYYYYYEP. They each lay out their demands for the relationship; like what they want, what they don’t want, and who gets to keep stuff if they break up. So no pressure or anything.
- Snowplow drivers have a pretty tricky job. I mean, they’re the first on the scene so it has to be very slippery. That being said, the city of Lincoln, Nebraska got 7 inches of snow last weekend. After that, they found 30 blocks worth of mailboxes were demolished by a snowplow. THIRTY. BLOCKS. How? The city is trying to find the driver and figure out if he/she was negligent. If so, the city will have to cover the cost of all those mailboxes.
- How much did you get from the tooth fairy when you were a kid? The average price per tooth is DOWN this year. Last year, people were shelling out about 4 bucks for a tooth. Now it’s about $3.70. WHAT?? I got two shiny quarters when I was a kid!