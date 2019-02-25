Three Things to Know 2-25-19

Three Things to Know:
- Joanne Sadowsky was playing golf with her husband in Bonita Springs, Florida over the weekend. On the second hole, her ball was heading toward the water when an alligator jumped up and snatched the ball out of the air with its mouth!! Instead of being scared out of her mind, Joanne was happy because instead of getting a one stroke penalty, she got a free drop. Uh….I’ll take the fear and run, thanks.
- Smarthouse Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia will be releasing a new beer on Saturday. It’s an IPA that tastes like Lucky Charms. They dumped a LOT of marshmallows into the mix and used “tropical, fruity Calypso hops.”
- There’s a new challenge called “The Koala Challenge.” You need two people to do it: One person stands while the other one climbs all over them, like a Koala climbing on a tree. The person acting as the koala starts out hanging off the front of you, then, without touching the ground, they have to climb the whole way around your torso. For pics click HERE