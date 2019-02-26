Three Things to Know 2-26-19

Three Things to Know:
- Michigan University did a study and found dogs’ personalities change over time. In a lot of cases, they take on some of the personality traits of their owners. People who are outgoing had dogs that were more active and excitable. People who are unhappy had dogs that were more fearful and harder to train.
- Natural Light decided to make their beer taste even worse by adding a fruity flavor to it. Naturdays will start showing up in stores this week…it’s a strawberry lemonade beer. That should go over well for hangovers the next day.
- A new study out of the University of Nevada found produce at dollar stores and discount stores is just as good as the produce at grocery stores. The only catch is the produce at dollar stores might be more ripe so you have to eat it faster.