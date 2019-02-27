Three Things to Know 2-27-18

Three Things to Know:
- “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” has people cleaning house all over the nation. This includes getting rid of some old documents. Some office stores are pumped about this because the sales of paper shredders are up quite a bit! Also up are the donations to thrift stores and sales of storage supplies.
- Today is National Protein Day! (insert shrugging emoji here) According to a survey asking people about their protein habits, chicken is the fave source of protein. Eggs, fish, broccoli, quinoa, broccoli and pumpkin seeds are all good sources of protein, too.
- Of course…a NEW study was done at the University of Pennsylvania and UCLA and it was to find what the right amount of free time to have is. Supposedly, you are meant to have 2 1.2 hours of free time per day for yourself. HA!