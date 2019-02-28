Three Things to Know 2-28-19

Three Things to Know:
- I NEED THIS. The Pizza Pocket hoodie just went up on Kickstarter. This is a hoodie with a big, insulated, triangular pocket on the front where you can store a piece of pizza. If you want one, you can pledge $55 to pre-order one HERE
- Today is National Chili Day!! Does that make tomorrow National Toilet Day?….
- Gallup.com just did their 11th annual ranking of states by their wellbeing. They take into consideration how happy and healthy people are. Hawaii has the highest wellbeing scores for the 7th time. In the Lowest Wellbeing pile you can find our great state of Illinois… HERE is the full ranking list