Three Things to Know 2-4-19

Three Things to Know:
- For the past few months, Ketan Shah in Atlanta has been advertising special access to really good Super Bowl tickets. He ended up scamming about $1 million from about 12 different people, including his friends, old business contacts, and his MOTHER. Then, Ketan disappeared. Cops are trying to track him down now.
- The fire department in Madison, Wisconsin was called to a car on fire last Thursday afternoon. It was taking FOREVER for cars to warm up, so one guy had a genius idea of putting hot charcoals underneath it. He said his car wasn’t starting so he thought if he thawed it out, it would start. The fire was put out before it could spread do serious damage to the car. Sadly, damage to the owner’s brain cells was clearly already done a long time ago.
- Saturday night, some guy went into a convenience store in Missisauga, Ontario, Canada and tried to rob the place. When he demanded money, the clerk grabbed the first thing he could to use as a weapon…and that was one of those bananas that’s always at the register of gas stations. The clerk whopped the would be robber on the head. The robber was so startled, he ran off, empty-handed.